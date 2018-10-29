SEGMENT: Columbus hosts 29th annual Fountain City Classic

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This week is the 29th annual Fountain City Classic. The week of festivities celebrates the football game between the Fort Valley State University Wildcats and the Albany State University Golden Rams.
On Saturday the two teams will meet at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium here in Columbus to hash out their decades-long rivalry.
Over the years the Fountain City Classic tradition has grown into a week-long celebration, focusing on community camaraderie and service. Here’s whats planned for this Classic:
- Community worship service- Sunday, Oct. 28th
- Community health fair- Monday, Oct. 29th
- Media and coaches luncheon- Tuesday, Oct. 30th
- Dual College recruitment fair- Thursday, Nov. 1st
- “Cuff Links and Pearls: Leaders Networking Mixer”- Thursday, Nov. 1st
- Kick-off morning coffee sip- Friday, Nov. 2nd
- Classic Golf tournament- Friday, Nov. 2nd
- Village vendor fair- Friday, Nov. 2nd
- "The Old School/New School Party”- Friday, Nov. 2nd
- Village Tailgating- Saturday, Nov. 3rd
- Classic parade- Saturday, Nov. 3rd
- “The Showdown before Sundown” Classic football game- Saturday, Nov. 3rd
- After Game Party- Saturday, Nov. 3rd
Tickets and more information can be found on the Fountain City Classic website.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.