Suspect wanted in connection with vehicle burglary, using stolen credit card in Lee County

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Lee County for in reference to a vehicle burglary and using a stolen credit/debit card.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Road 501 in Phenix City, Alabama. The sheriff’s office received a report of the breaking and entering in October 21.
The suspect also used a stolen credit card multiple time. Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
