Suspect wanted in connection with vehicle burglary, using stolen credit card in Lee County

Suspect wanted in connection with vehicle burglary, using stolen credit card in Lee County
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Road 501 in Phenix City, Alabama.
By Olivia Gunn | October 29, 2018 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 3:39 PM

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Lee County for in reference to a vehicle burglary and using a stolen credit/debit card.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Road 501 in Phenix City, Alabama. The sheriff’s office received a report of the breaking and entering in October 21.

The suspect also used a stolen credit card multiple time. Photos of the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Road 501 in Phenix City, Alabama.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Lee Road 501 in Phenix City, Alabama. ((Source: Facebook, Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations))

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.