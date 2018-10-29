Two LaGrange students attend Georgia Youth Council Symposium

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -Two local teens traveled to Tybee Island this weekend to attend the Georgia Municipal Association’s Inaugural Youth Council Symposium.
Harrison Lawson and Mizya Blackmon both attended the symposium as representatives of the LaGrange Youth Council. They participated in various leadership training sessions, held panel discussions with local leaders, and debated national topics of interest. Participants also had a round table discussion of what they would do if he or she were mayor.
Lawson, a senior at Troup High School, currently serves as the Vice Chair and Blackmon, a junior at LaGrange High School, currently serves as Historian for the LaGrange Youth Council. The local organization is an advisory board composed of youth that provides young perspective, advice, and counsel to the local governing body. The council currently has 24 members from around the community.
