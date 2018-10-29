US stock indexes jump following big gains in Europe

EUROPE: Italy's FTSE MIB index rose 2.6 percent after Standard & Poor's did not downgrade the company's credit rating any further. Italy's new government plans to ramp up spending and European Union leaders have demanded it change its plans. Germany's DAX jumped 2 percent after Merkel said she won't seek a new term. She has been chancellor of Germany since 2005, and is also stepping down as leader of her party after 18 years.