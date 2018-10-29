White man who flashed gun at black students gets agreement that could dismiss charges

TALLAHASSEE. FL (WTXL/RNN) - A man videotaped flashing a gun at a group of Florida A&M University students will be cleared of the charge if he meets certain conditions.
Donald W. Crandall Jr., 49, signed a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with an assistant state prosecutor on Oct. 19. The agreement defers Crandall's prosecution for the improper exhibition of a firearm for six months.
Special conditions of the agreement are that Crandall not possess any firearms and that he does 50 hours of community service.
" ... Should Defendant fully meet the terms and conditions of this Agreement, the charges referred to herein shall be dismissed," the agreement said. "It is stipulated and agreed that the State Attorney's decision regarding full compliance in this regard shall not be reviewable by any court."
Other terms and conditions of the agreement require Crandall to not violate any federal, state or local laws, and if he does so, to inform the state prosecutor.
Crandall is also required to tell the prosecutor of any anticipated change in residence, address, employment or college and to cooperate in verifying any information the prosecutor requests.
Additionally, Crandall agreed to pay a Deferred Prosecution fee of $100.
On Sept. 8, Crandall, who is white, stopped four students at the historically black university from getting on an elevator at a student housing apartment complex, Stadium Centre, in an incident captured on a video that went viral on Twitter.
Crandall told the students, who were there to visit a friend, they did not belong on the elevator if they did have a key for the building. While he and they were speaking, Crandall is shown with a gun in hand.
After the incident, Crandall was fired from his job as a general manager of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel in Tallahassee.
