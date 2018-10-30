Alabama governor candidate Walt Maddox visits AU ahead of election day

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Alabama Gubernatorial candidate and Tuscaloosa mayor, Walt Maddox, visited Auburn University Monday making a final plea to students before election day.
"On Dec. 12 we got to show people who we are," said Maddox. "This election is about who we can be."
A passionate Maddox spoke to students at Auburn University for about 30 minutes. During that time, he laid out his plan for his first day in office.
"The first thing I’m going to do is sign an executive order expanding Medicaid across the state of Alabama," said Maddox. "The second thing that I’m going to do is call the legislature into session and we are going to pass the Alabama education lottery."
Following Maddox announcing his desire to bring an education lottery to the state, the room was filled with applause. Maddox pointed to the recent record breaking Mega Millions drawing as a loss for students in the Yellowhammer state.
“The only losers were the students in the state of Alabama. Students elsewhere got scholarship programs increased and got their pre-k programs enhanced. We did nothing in Alabama.”
Maddox told students he has a good shot at winning but needs everyone to turn out and vote
"We need a turn out similar to what Dog Jones had in 2017 to win."
Election day is Tuesday Nov. 6. Polls are open in Alabama from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.
To find your polling location, click here.
