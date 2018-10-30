Chattahoochee Valley pastors vie for trophy in ‘Great Preacher’s Laugh-Off’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Pastors around the Chattahoochee Valley are trying to make sure they’ve got their funniest jokes written down.
In celebration of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church’s 155th anniversary, they are hosting ‘The Great Preacher’s Laugh-Off.'
The pastors will tell their best story or joke in an effort to win a trophy and bragging rights.
The winner will be chosen through audience participation, so if you want your favorite pastor to win, you have to make sure you are in the audience.
The evening will also feature a jazz concert by Rod and Ronita Baptiste and professional comedian Kurt Green.
The event takes place on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. St. James AME Church.
Tickets for the event are available here or at the church office at 1002 6th Ave. or Larry’s Beauty Supply on Henry Ave.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.