Coaches meet for media luncheon ahead of 29th annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Coaches met Tuesday for their traditional media luncheon ahead of the 29th annual Fountain City Classic kickoff.
The luncheon took place at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
This year’s football classic is expected to surpass previous years in terms of revenue and attendance.
Both head coaches for Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going into the weekend with the same mindset.
“We are looking forward to going out to compete against a great Albany State team,” said Kevin Porter, head coach at Fort Valley State.
“It’s a lot of history, a lot of tradition, and it’s a great rivalry. It’s one of the best I have been a part of by the way the stands are packed and the amount of people in the parking lot,” mentioned Gabe Giardina, head coach at Albany State.
The Fountain City Classic football game takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
