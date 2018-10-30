Columbus man surprises girlfriend with proposal at pumpkin patch

(WTVM) - A Columbus man decided to propose to his girlfriend in a creative while enjoying fall festivities.
On Sunday, Charles Blackburn chose an outing at the Rock Ranch in The Rock, Georgia for him and his now fiancé, Chelsie Herring. While looking for the perfect pumpkin, Herring came across one inscribed with “Marry Me?”
Blackburn had cleverly pre-planned with The Rock Ranch team.
He then got down on one knee and presented an engagement ring to complete the proposal. Herring accepted the proposal and the moment was completed with a kiss and cheers from guests who looked on.
Congratulations to the couple.
The Rock Ranch is located at 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock, Georgia. For more information on the Rock Ranch, call 706-647-6374 or click here.
