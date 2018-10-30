Columbus Police Dept. announces promotions, appointments of officers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department held ceremonies Tuesday to announce promotions and appointments in rank of officers.
Twenty-one officers were promoted or appointed in rank. For some, the honor comes after decades of service.
Newly promoted Capt. Herman Miles is looking forward to continued service in the community.
"It feels great---it’s been 36 years and to have this to happen. This is the pinnacle of my career so far and to know that I still got a little time, hopefully I can get another rank before it's over with. But, to make captain it feels really great to go from where I started from to where I am now," said Miles.
The ceremonies took place at the Public Safety Building.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.