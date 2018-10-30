Enrichment Services Program to accept appoints for heating assistance Nov. 3

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Enrichment Service Program, Inc. will be accepting appointment calls for heating assistance for residents in Muscogee County beginning Saturday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m.
Appointment calls will be taken for residents aged 65 or older and those who are home bound.
Applicants must also meet the federal income poverty guidelines.
Applicants will be seen at 2601 Cross Country Drive Bldg. C Columbus, Georgia.
For a household to be deemed home bound, all household members must have disabilities that confine them to the home. They must also be unable to travel to apply for energy assistance because of a medical condition that qualifies them for home services.
A senior household is one where every person who lives in the home is 65 or older. The only exception is a household with children under the age of 18 years old who can live in the home.
Appointments will be taken by phone only until the allotted appointments have been made.
Residents applying for energy assistance must bring the following:
- For all household members that are 18 or older bring proof of income for all household members for the past 30 days
- Proof of social security numbers for each person in the household
- Last/current month’s heating bill for the household
- Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture ID
- A current electricity bill is also needed if applying for assistance with gas or propane.
- If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2018 award letter is required.
To make an appointment, call 706-940-4033.
