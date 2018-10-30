Gorgeous weather in store through Halloween

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Leading up to Halloween, weather across the Chattahoochee Valley looks downright perfect though a little on the warm side in the afternoons. Despite the chilly start this morning, highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s today, with low 80s not out of the realm of possibility for Halloween.
The weather pattern remains quiet and dry though Halloween, but things change Wednesday overnight as a strong cold front makes its way toward the Southeast. Strong to severe storms are possible along this line beginning as early as late Thursday morning into the afternoon. We are still fine-tuning the timing and severe threat of this developing system, but the primary concern looks to be damaging winds with a lower chance of a few isolated and weak tornadoes.
Once the storms clear our area Thursday night, expect clearing skies and cooler air to gradually filter in on Friday. The weekend promises another round of cool sunshine before the potential for some showers and storms next week on Election Day.
