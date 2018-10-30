GUEST SEGMENT: Ark-in-the-Park trick-or-treating alternative

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For the 19th year in a row, Ark-in-the-Park, a trick-or-treating alternative put on by Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus, is returning to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Britt David defines Ark-in-the-Park as a “safe, Christ-centered trick-or-treating alternative where kids will have more fun and get more candy than if they went anywhere else.”
Dr. Tim Jones, the pastor of Britt David Baptist Church, says that in this day and age, going door-to-door on Halloween night is not necessarily the safest thing we can do with our children, which led to the event’s creation in 2000.
Dr. Jones adds that since the trick-or-treating alternative has been around for so long, they are starting to see young parents who attended Ark-in-the-Park as children now bringing their children to the event.
Ark-in-the-Park features around 50 games, 4,000 pounds of candy, inflatables, a rock wall, rides, a maze, food and prizes, like free pizza for a year and an aerial tour of Columbus.
The event takes place in Britt David Park on Halloween night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is completely free.
