Jury selection underway in Lee County capital murder trial

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The prosecution and defense are selecting a jury for a capital murder trial in Lee County, Alabama.
In 2016, 85-year-old Curtis Rudd was trying to protect himself and his wife moments before he was shot and killed inside his home in Cusseta.
23-year-old Davonte Mike is the first suspect of four to stand trial for the shooting death. Robert Wiggins, and Khaleef Marshall, both 22, and 25-year-old Shakeela Dailey are still awaiting trial.
All four suspects are charged with capital murder.
Brandon Hughes, Lee County district attorney, said they are not seeking the death penalty, but are looking to send a message with the case.
“Home invasion burglarizes are just not something we can have in this community, and we are seeing what we can do to send a message to folks this isn't acceptable behavior," said Hughes.
Statements are expected to begin on Tuesday.
