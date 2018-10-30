Petition calls for Halloween to be moved to last Saturday of October

(CNN) - Some people aren't happy about trick-or-treating on a weeknight.
The Halloween and Costume Association launched a national petition asking President Trump to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October.
So far, more than 33,000 people have signed the petition at change.org.
This year, Halloween falls on a Wednesday.
The organization said changing it to a Saturday would make for a "safe, longer, stress-free celebration" that benefits both parents and kids.
The petition needs at least 100,000 signatures to receive a response from the White House.
