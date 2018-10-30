‘On the Table’ participants encouraged to complete survey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Last week, thousands of Chattahoochee Valley residents came together over meals to discuss important topics within the community.
Now that those discussions have taken place, those 7,000 participants are being asked to complete a brief survey to help make their voices heard.
The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley is partnering with Hart Research and Public Opinion Strategies to share actionable insights as a result of the survey.
“Attending five On the Table conversations during the day convinced me all over again of the power of talking with and listening to each other,” said Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. “I heard people whose voices I never would have had the opportunity to hear talking about neighborhoods, causes and ideas that have great meaning to them. I saw people show each other respect, encouragement, compassion and love. And I was energized by the passion that people have for their communities.”
To take the survey click here or text OTTCHATT to 797979.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.