U.S. Navy jazz band performed at the RiverCenter in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA WTVM) - The United States Navy’s jazz band performed at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts in Columbus on Monday.
The Commodores jazz ensemble is on a 19-city tour.
The band started its day by doing a presentation at Smiths Station High School.
"It's going to be a great evening of jazz. We've had a terrific day today. They've been with us since about four o’clock this afternoon, and they had a trio that came on stage and did a special lecture demonstration workshop for about a hundred high school students from Smiths Station Alabama. We were proud to see them here," said Norman Easterbrook, executive director of the RiverCenter.
The jazz band has played at several major jazz festivals and toured across the United States.
Nearly 1,500 people attended Monday night’s performance
