Warm & Dry Halloween Ahead; Alert Center Action Day Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As we get set for your Halloween, the weather looks fantastic. albeit warm for the kids who will be out trick-or-treating. We expect temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs, and temperatures in the 70s for the kids getting the candy tomorrow evening. A storm system will impact the area on Thursday, bringing a cold front and a line of rain and storms through the area during the afternoon and evening. It's an ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY due to the risk of a few pockets of damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado or two. We will keep an eye on things for you, but we encourage you to make sure you stay weather-alert through the day and evening.
As we head into Friday, lingering showers will be with us in the morning and much cooler air will be moving in - temperatures will top out in the 60s during the afternoon with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s as we head into Saturday morning. The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s (don’t forget the time-change this weekend as we ‘fall back’ an hour before heading to bed Saturday night). Next week will start with some clouds and another chance of rain and storms by Election Day.
