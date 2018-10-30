Warm & Dry Halloween Ahead; Alert Center Action Day Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As we get set for your Halloween, the weather looks fantastic. albeit warm for the kids who will be out trick-or-treating. We expect temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs, and temperatures in the 70s for the kids getting the candy tomorrow evening. A storm system will impact the area on Thursday, bringing a cold front and a line of rain and storms through the area during the afternoon and evening. It's an ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY due to the risk of a few pockets of damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado or two. We will keep an eye on things for you, but we encourage you to make sure you stay weather-alert through the day and evening.