12-year-old girl killed while chasing dog will be buried with her pet

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The mother of a 12-year-old girl killed while chasing her dog says the girl and her pet who also died will be buried together, WTKR reports.
The Roanoke Times says JennaRae Goodbar was struck and killed at 2:25 p.m. by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling east in the 3000 block of Midland Trail in Rockbridge County.
The entire community is mourning the tragedy.
The driver of the car who hit JennaRae was a family friend who tried to swerve, but was not able to avoid the dog and child, WFXR reports.
“That dog was very special to her, because she trained it and raised it herself,” family friend Alexis Cash told WDBJ.
JennaRae was a sixth-grader at Maury River Middle School, which has grief counselors throughout the week.
“She was an avid hunter, and she adored her dogs," Maury River Middle School Principal Billy Thomas said to WDBJ. "That’s one thing that so many folks have mentioned today, her love of her animals, and particularly her dogs that she hunted with.”
A GoFundMe page was created immediately after JennaRae’s death and has raised nearly $25,000 in just a few days.
“She will always be remembered as a sweet, energetic, dog loving, hunting loving little girl - a little girl who touched the lives of many,” the page said.
“Jennarae should be remembered as the country girl who was always smiling, never negative, could go from wearing cowboy boots and pants to a dress with Converse in a split second,” her obituary says.
JennaRae’s funeral will be held in Lexington on Saturday.
