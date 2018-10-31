Auburn man arrested on theft, auto burglary, drug-related charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested on multiple warrants Wednesday, October 31.
Jacob Michael Norwood, 19 from Auburn, is charged with the following:
- Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
- Third degree theft of property
- Fourth degree theft of property
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Public intoxication
According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Dekalb Street around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they were told a man, identified as Norwood, was seen walking in the parking lot and pulling on several car door handles.
Police say Norwood made entry into two of the vehicles.
He was found in possession of a wallet, credit cards, and money that were taken from the vehicles.
Norwood was transported to the Lee County Jail and was held on a $10,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are anticipated.
