Blue Devils fall in state volleyball semifinals

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Blue Devils run in the GHSA Class 4A volleyball tournament came to an end on Tuesday night when they fell to defending state champ Marist 3-1 in the state semifinals.
The Devils lost the first set 25-19, but rallied to win the second set 25-21 to tie the match. Marist came back to win the final two sets 25-20 and 25-23 to close things out.
In that final set, CHS trailed by as many as four points before rallying to tie it at 19-19 before the War Eagles put on a final run to earn the victory.
Savannah Ogle led the way with 18 kills, while Tierra white had 11. Setter Ashley Cox had a big night as well with 40 assists and contributed four kills of her own.
“I was so proud of these girls,” head coach Donna Fleming said. “They fought every single point. Marist is the defending state champion and we knew it was going to be a battle, and it was for every single point, and our girls never quit fighting until the very end.”
She also had encouraging words for them after the comeback effort fell short.
“I told them they have nothing to hang their heads about,” said Fleming. “They've had a fantastic season. They went over to the fans and sang the Alma Mater. The students that come out and support them were fabulous. They just had a great season.”
The Blue Devils wound up the season with a record of 44-9 and the Region-1 regular season and tournament championships.
