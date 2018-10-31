Brian Kemp visits Columbus and speaks about allegations of voter suppression

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Brian Kemp paid a visit to the Fountain City Wednesday morning for a voter rally.
"I'm so honored to be here with the statewide ticket, all these folks are working so hard. You can rest assured knowing that our children's future will be in good hands with Brian Kemp and Geoff Duncan,” Kemp said.
Hundreds gathered to hear him speak about his platform at Stars and Strikes on Veterans Parkway.
Kemp spoke about the importance of voter turnout and how the state is breaking records, although when asked about allegations of voter suppression.
“That type of thing is outrageous, when you look at the numbers, we have one million more people on our voter roles now than we did when I took office. I created online voter registration years ago and she voted against that. If the individuals having problems registering, if they would have used online system none of that would have been an issue.”
Kemp says it’s cities like Columbus that keep our state going and he will continue to keep Georgians first.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.