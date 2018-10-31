Brian Kemp will not attend final gubernatorial debate before elections

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – Brian Kemp will not be participating in the final gubernatorial debate ahead of elections on November 6.
According to WSB-TV, who will host the debate, Kemp will attend a rally with President Trump in Macon, GA. The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Stacey Abrams released the following statement regarding Kemp no longer participating in the debate:
A decision about whether to air the program locally on WTVM News Leader 9, which could become a forum instead of a debate, will be determined in the near future.
