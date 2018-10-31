Brian Kemp will not attend final gubernatorial debate before elections

“Brian Kemp says he wants to be our next governor, but he’s breaking his promise to show up for the job interview. This isn’t a surprise since his entire career has been defined by his failure to keep his commitments. Whether defaulting on a half a million dollar loan he personally guaranteed, abandoning his responsibilities as Secretary of State to campaign on the taxpayer’s dime, or kicking thousands of pregnant women off Medicaid, Kemp has proved he can’t be trusted to show up for Georgians. Unlike Brian Kemp, Leader Abrams is proud of her record and happy to explain her plans to the people of Georgia – that’s why she’ll be answering questions from Georgians about her plans to invest in excellent public education, create good-paying jobs, and expand access to quality affordable health care.”