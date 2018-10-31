Brian Kemp will not attend final gubernatorial debate before elections

Brian Kemp will not attend final gubernatorial debate before elections
Kemp will not attend final gubernatorial debate
By Jasmine Agyemang | October 31, 2018 at 1:41 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 1:53 PM

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – Brian Kemp will not be participating in the final gubernatorial debate ahead of elections on November 6.

According to WSB-TV, who will host the debate, Kemp will attend a rally with President Trump in Macon, GA. The rally is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Stacey Abrams released the following statement regarding Kemp no longer participating in the debate:

“Brian Kemp says he wants to be our next governor, but he’s breaking his promise to show up for the job interview. This isn’t a surprise since his entire career has been defined by his failure to keep his commitments. Whether defaulting on a half a million dollar loan he personally guaranteed, abandoning his responsibilities as Secretary of State to campaign on the taxpayer’s dime, or kicking thousands of pregnant women off Medicaid, Kemp has proved he can’t be trusted to show up for Georgians. Unlike Brian Kemp, Leader Abrams is proud of her record and happy to explain her plans to the people of Georgia – that’s why she’ll be answering questions from Georgians about her plans to invest in excellent public education, create good-paying jobs, and expand access to quality affordable health care.”

A decision about whether to air the program locally on WTVM News Leader 9, which could become a forum instead of a debate, will be determined in the near future.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.