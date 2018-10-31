Gag! Rotting fish, maggots on menu at Disgusting Food Museum

In this photo taken on Sept. 22, 2018 Jello-O-Salad on display at the Disgusting Food Museum, in Malmo, Sweden. This comfort food is made with the candy-flavored gelatin Jell-O. Considered traditional American in the 1960s, it was especially popular amongst members of the Mormon Church. The various recipes include ingredients such as tomato soup, mayonnaise, cream cheese, vegetables, sausages, olives or anything else that may look good suspended in the colorful jelly. Dozen of foods likely to provoke extreme disgust in many people _ but considered palatable, even precious delicacies, in their home cultures _ go on display Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 as the Disgusting Food Museum makes its world premiere in Malmo, Sweden. (Anja Barte Telin via AP) (AP)