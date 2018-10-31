Halloween trick or treating guide: Local hours and tips

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Halloween excitement is in the air! Kids are already finishing up their costumes and getting ready to score plenty of candy. But first here are some tips to stay safe and have fun for anyone celebrating tonight.
In Columbus, Phenix City, and Fort Benning the official time for trick or treating is 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Halloween evening.
The cities recommend that drivers stay alert and watch for children and parents out walking the streets at this time.
Also, that if you do not want to be disturbed to keep your porch light off and leave a note on your door to let trick or treaters know.
