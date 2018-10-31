Columbus hosts summit focusing on state of healthcare industry in the region

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A summit featuring updates from local healthcare leadership on their organizations was held in Columbus on Tuesday.
The purpose of the healthcare summit was to discuss the state of the industry in our region with a look at everything from patients’ care to jobs.
"You know it's a great opportunity for our members to get some information about what's happening in the healthcare arena local, specifically. Healthcare is a growing population and segment of our job force and it's good to hear from the leaders and captains of the industry locally," said Bryan Stillito, executive vice president of economic development at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
Speakers included Scott Hill, president and CEO of Piedmont Columbus Regional. He was joined by Dr. Kurt Jacobson, president and CMO at Hughston Clinic, and Dan Jones, CEO at St. Francis Hospital.
