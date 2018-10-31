LaGrange police investigating ATM armed robbery on Broad St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange police need your help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.
The incident happened on October 27 at BB&T Bank on Broad Street. According to police, the victim was depositing money into the ATM when two men approached her.
One of the men left running towards Vernon Street.
If you have any information about this armed robbery please contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
