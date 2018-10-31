LaGrange police investigating ATM armed robbery on Broad St.

Hey #TeamLPD Detective Ligon needs your help to identify two subjects involved in an armed robbery that occurred on October 27, 2018 at BB&T Bank on Broad Street. The victim was depositing money into the ATM when two black males approached her. One of the males pointed a handgun at her and took her money. Both males left running towards Vernon Street. If you have any information about this crime or the males involved, please contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Case #2018103937 #identityunknown