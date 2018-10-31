MCSO warning parents about whose door your child may be knocking on this Halloween

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Trick-or-treating is on every child’s agenda this season but law enforcement is reminding parents to be cautious when it comes to knocking on doors.
Some of the biggest worries come from families living near registered sex offenders. Luckily, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has a way to keep people informed.
They recommend looking at their online Sex Offender Registry where you can enter the area you will be trick-or-treating in and see a map of sex offenders in the area. You can click on each offender and look at their address and profile.
“In Muscogee County, right now as of today there are 474 sex offenders that reside in the county, that doesn’t include those that reside in other counties that work here and that may transport back in the evenings,” said Deputy Louie Abney.
Law enforcement recommends parents print out the maps out and take them with you or give them to your child explaining how to stay safe so everyone can have a fun evening trick-or-treating.
Trick-or-treating hours are from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in Columbus.
To find sex offenders in your area click here.
