3 new probable cause K9s certified in Barbour County, AL

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Three new probable cause K9s were certified in Barbour County Tuesday.
The highly trained K9s passed a test after sniffing out different types of drugs hidden in cars and in rooms of the courthouse.
Eufaula police say this will be the first time they will have a K9 unit on every shift of the day. The police department is expecting to make a big difference in keeping dealers off the streets.
The department also has two 10-week-old puppies who will go through this certification process in about a year and a half.
