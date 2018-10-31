Oprah Winfrey to visit Atlanta for Stacey Abrams campaign

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – On Thursday, talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams for two town hall conversations.
The town hall conversations will discuss the critical issues at stake in this year’s election. Oprah will share why she believes Abrams is the best candidate to represent all of Georgia in the final days of the early voting period.
The first town hall conversation will be on Thursday November 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center Jennie T. Anderson Theatre located at 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE.
Winfrey and Abrams will also be at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center located at 3184 Rainbow Drive on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
