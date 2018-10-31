Parachute demonstration teams kicks off St. Anne-Pacelli School’s fall carnival in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A parachute demonstration team kicked of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s fall carnival in Columbus Tuesday.
MemberS of the Silver Wings Demonstration Team from Fort Benning jumped into St. Anne Pacelli’s Deimel Field.
“This event is important to our school because it’s an event that is a great way to bring everyone together and have a fun evening of fellowship. We are one big family here at St. Anne and this is just another way to celebrate that,” said Director of Communications Jennifer Sillitto.
The Silver Wings’ mission is to perform live aerial demonstrations in support of the U.S. Army and Fort Benning public relations and recruiting.
