Political Halloween decorations cause a stir

SANTA CLARITA, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – There are mixed emotions about a California man’s Halloween decorations.
At first glance, it looks like the homeowner has gotten into the Halloween spirit by putting up fake headstones to honor dead celebrities, including musicians Prince and Tom Petty.
On closer inspection, it looks like he’s making political statements with headstones for living American politicians.
"Regardless of political affiliation, I would disagree with that level of messaging on either side," said Brett Haddock, a Democratic candidate for the Santa Clarita City Council.
Haddock said some people in the community aren’t happy about what he calls a “divisive display.”
“It’s really kind of sad to see that type of language used to describe a position on something, and use violent rhetoric when talking about people who have a different political persuasion,” he said.
The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera, but he said the decorations are meant to be fun, and whoever has a problem with them should lighten up.
He said he’s been doing this every Halloween for the past eight years, and never had a single complaint.
Haddock said he’s criticizing the decorations because it’s the right thing to do, not because he’s seeking publicity for his campaign.
"As an aspiring politician, I'm not shy of a camera, but that's not the reason I did it,” he said. “I did it because I felt it was the right thing to do."
Word is spreading about the display, and neighbors are stopping by to check it out.
The Boones, who are Republicans, had some thoughts on the gravestones.
“We are a country of free speech, so we do have to all put up with a lot of opinions that are contrary to our own,” Rhonda Boone said.
Her husband, John Boone, agreed.
"Let's not take offense so often as we do as a country,” he said. “Let's just let it go and see it in the spirit in which it's done."
Pat Mills said there’s no need to call out the homeowner for his decorations.
“I live right here in the neighborhood. I’m not offended by what he put up,” she said. “I think [Haddock’s criticisms are] just for publicity, and I am a Democrat.”
