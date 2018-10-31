Roanoke police find body while assisting Chambers County Sheriff’s Office with missing person case

ROANOKE, AL (WTVM) - Roanoke police found a body in a wooded area Tuesday as they assisted the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case.
According to Roanoke Police Chief Adam Melton, the body of a what appears to be a female was found off East Avenue in Roanoke, Alabama.
The body had a single gunshot wound and a firearm was found at the scene. A death investigation is underway, and the manner or cause of death has not been classified.
The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for positive identification. Results are expected to be in by Thursday morning.
