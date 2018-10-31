Roll to the Polls: Local organizations offer voter transportation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Need a ride to the voting polls this week? Local organizations are offering free rides to and from the polls for anyone who wants to vote.
The Columbus Urban League in collaboration with the Columbus NAACP, Call To Talk/ Call to Action, and local churches are all taking part in the effort. They’re offering rides from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6th.
The organizations will give voters a ride to their voting precinct and back home. To book a ride call the Urban League or 706-322-6849.
Photo courtesy of Muskogee County Elections and Registration
