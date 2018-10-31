SEGMENT: United Way hosts Power of the Purse Luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dr. Wendy Jenkins stops by the studio today to talk about the upcoming 7th annual Power of the Purse luncheon.
Power of the Purse is an annual luncheon of Women United, an initiative of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. It aims to bring the community together to fellowship, learn, and support different charitable projects.
The event highlights Women United’s signature service project, “Wear One, Bring One,” for which undergarments are collected for women in need. Attendees are asked to bring new undergarments to donate.
This year’s speaker will be the philanthropist, author, and poet Amena Brown. She will give a speech on women empowering women.
The event takes place on November 13th at Saint Luke Ministry Center. From 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.