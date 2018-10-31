Sports Overtime Game of the Week for Week 12: Schley County at Marion County

(WTVM) - They opened the regular season playing each other and they’re closing the regular season the same way.
Except this time, in the rematch, the Region-4 1A title is at stake.
Schley County at Marion County is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.
The Schley County Wildcats have rebounded from their 28-7 season opening loss to Marion County and they've done it with a vengeance.
The Wildcats reeled off eight straight wins, with the only close game coming when they played up a classification. They’re out for a repeat of last season when they beat Marion in another regular season-ending rematch.
The Marion County Eagles offensive juggernaut has rolled all season long, hitting the 40-point mark seven times this year.
Like Schley, their only close game came when they played a 2A team. Count on it – the Eagles remember what happened in last year’s rematch. But this rematch is even bigger with a region title is on the line.
Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30p/6:30c at Eagle Stadium in Buena Vista.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.