Trick-or-treaters visit Columbus Senior home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One Columbus senior home making sure they join in on the trick or treating festivities.
Savannah grand of Columbus hosting several day cares in Columbus, including Polka Dots Early Development Center, stopping by to trick or treat and play games. Kids came dresses up in their costumes with bags in hand to collect as much candy as they could carry!
"We do this every year for our seniors because alot of them don’t have their grandchildren or their great grand children living close by so we want to make sure that they have every experience that they can have,” says Ginny Mann with marketing for Savannah Grand of Columbus.
The trick or treaters stopped by this morning and needless to say there were smiles of all ages, for the Halloween fun.
