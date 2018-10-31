Warm and dry Halloween before brewing storms on Thursday

A strong cold front will move toward the Southeast tomorrow, bringing a low-end severe weather threat to our area. The main issue will be damaging wind gusts along the line, but there is also a [slim] chance for a few isolated weak tornadoes to develop. The better “ingredients” for severe weather will be south of Highway 80, but nevertheless everyone should stay weather alert tomorrow in case any warnings are issued. The potential squall line looks to move into East Alabama around 2-3PM tomorrow and then clear our west Georgia counties a little after dinnertime. Expect some lingering clouds and showers on the backside of the front Friday morning with skies clearing and temperatures dropping throughout the day. The weekend promises another shot of cold air with morning lows in the 40s and afternoons in the upper 60s. Next week sunshine takes a backseat again to a more unsettled pattern that could bring a chance for showers and storms on Election Day.