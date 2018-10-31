Widow testifies; frantic 911 call played in Lee County capital murder trial

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Bombshell testimony and 911 calls were played for a Lee County courtroom to listen to in the first day of trial for 2016 murder case.
Davonte Mike, 23, is the first of four suspects to go to trial.
Now, 84-year-old Kay Rudd, widow of Curtis “Bennie” Rudd, testified what she saw and heard the January 2016 night inside the couple’s home along Lee Road 177 in Cusseta.
Kay Rudd testified that she and her husband were in bed when they heard two rings of their doorbell.
She went on to say Curtis Rudd got his gun and as they walked toward their front door, their lights were turned on in several rooms, including their dining room where she said she saw more than one masked man standing.
“We could see African American men in our dining room," Kay Rudd said. "I heard two shots, then Bennie shot one.”
Testimony revealed 22-year-old Robert Wiggins was the man who is believed to be shot by Curtis Rudd when shots were exchanged. Initially, Wiggins told authorities he was shot elsewhere, but police said his story didn’t add up.
Defense Attorney Todd Crutchfield said in openings that Mike should not be charged with capital murder. The defense is looking for felony murder charges which would give Mike the possibility of parole if found guilty.
“We are saying basically he was charged improperly in this case,” Crutchfield said. “What we are saying is this is not a capital murder case. I think at the end of the day you’ll agree with us.”
Wiggins, 22-year-old Khaleef Marshall , and 25-year-old Shakeela Dailey are also charged with capital murder in this case.
Authorities said they believe Dailey drove the other suspects to and from the Rudd’s home.
The other suspects are expected to have separate trials after Mike’s trial is finished.
Defense and prosecution are expected to call more witnesses to the stand on Thursday.
