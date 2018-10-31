WTVM Editorial 10/30/19: A thank you for Michael relief

(WTVM) - You know you live in a great community when enough hurricane relief donations to fill an entire moving truck were donated in just two and a half days!
That’s what you, our generous viewers, did when we sent out the call that our Georgia neighbors to the South needed our help.
Hurricane Michael had ripped through the Cuthbert area, stranding some people in homes, heavily damaged by uprooted trees and harsh winds, not to mention lengthy power outages.
We are so appreciative that you heard that call and were so quick to give us the specific items storm victims told us they needed most: water, diapers, hygiene products, non-perishable food.
The people of Cuthbert and Randolph County were very grateful. Hundreds of them waited in long lines of cars, delighted to receive the supplies when we distributed them just about a week after the hurricane.
Thank you from all of us at WTVM for being so kind to our small-town neighbors, who faced more than a week without water, several days without power and who lacked the ability to get groceries or basic supplies.
Cuthbert City Clerk Diane Goza, several Cuthbert Firefighters, Mayor Steve Whatley and State Representative Gerald Green helped us get the donations to those in need.
Thanks, too, to our outstanding partners in our Hurricane Michael Relief effort.
Two Men and a Truck donated one of their big moving vans, and their employees were constantly loading donations dropped off here at WTVM.
Amerigroup provided supplies (mostly baby & personal hygiene items) and staff to help with distribution in Randolph County.
As always, the American Red Cross – our go-to partners whenever disaster strikes, played a big role.
Chick-Fil-A stepped up, as they so often do, donating chicken sandwiches for us to hand out to first res ponders homeowners and utility crews.
The Valley Rescue Mission, which does so much for our entire community, was another big factor in the relief drive’s success.
And Feeding the Valley donated food for area residents.
Towns like Cuthbert and nearby Shellman are areas often described as rural and poor, just the kind of community forgotten after a big storm.
That’s why WTVM was happy to put the county in the spotlight, as we broadcast live from Cuthbert’s town square about specific needs there and how the area plans to recover.
Thanks for proving WTVM viewers are the best.
Thanks again for your generous response, demonstrating how we’re all in this together and together we can get amazing things accomplished!
