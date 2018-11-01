Airline worker succumbs to hangover, falls asleep in cargo hold and rides along on one-hour flight

(RNN) – Ever drink too much the night before and fall asleep on the job the next day?
How about do that, and then wind up flying from Kansas City to Chicago in the cargo hold of an airplane?
A man who works for a company that operates American Airlines regional flights did just that last weekend, KMCB in Kansas City reported.
The station reported the unidentified employee apparently nodded off in the forward cargo hold where there wasn’t any luggage being stored on the brief one-hour flight.
Lucky for him, it was heated and pressurized.
An American Airlines statement that KMBC obtained said the man was discovered at the arrival gate in Chicago, where he did not request medical attention. No charges have been filed against him.
“We are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries,” American Airlines said. “The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired.”
The man, who works for Piedmont Airlines, has been suspended.
No word on how he got back to Kansas City.
