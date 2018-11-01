ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Expect severe storms in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday is an *ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY* for the Chattahoochee Valley as an approaching squall line from the west brings a threat for some strong to severe storms late this morning into the afternoon. Although the line looks to weaken as it moves closer to Georgia, there is still enough of a low-end severe threat worth mentioning.
Storms could arrive in our East Alabama counties as early as 10 AM CT and West Georgia potentially by 12 PM ET. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts on the order of 60+ MPH with a smaller threat for a few weak tornadoes. The better ingredients for a severe weather threat remain south of Highway 80, but everyone in the Valley should remain weather alert at least through the late afternoon hours today. The severe threat will fizzle out this evening, but some lingering showers and clouds will stick around through Friday.
Tomorrow expect a damp and cool day with temperatures dropping heading into the evening as the cold front responsible for today’s severe weather finally pushes through. The weekend looks much better in comparison today with abundant sunshine though a touch on the chilly side; expect morning lows to fall into the 40s with afternoon highs topping out in the 60s. The pattern turns unsettled again heading into next week with another round of showers and storms arriving by Election Day.
