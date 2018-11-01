ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Expect severe storms in the Chattahoochee Valley

Storms could arrive in our East Alabama counties as early as 10 AM CT and West Georgia potentially by 12 PM ET. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts on the order of 60+ MPH with a smaller threat for a few weak tornadoes. The better ingredients for a severe weather threat remain south of Highway 80, but everyone in the Valley should remain weather alert at least through the late afternoon hours today. The severe threat will fizzle out this evening, but some lingering showers and clouds will stick around through Friday.