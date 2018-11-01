Auburn woman arrested for auto burglary and theft

Auburn woman arrested for auto burglary and theft
By Olivia Gunn | October 31, 2018 at 11:45 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 11:45 PM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Auburn for auto burglary and theft in Tuesday, October 30.

Shealy K. Copeland, 23 from Auburn, is charged with felony unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property.

The auto burglary happened October 27 in the 100 block of South Debardeleben Street. According to police, someone unlawfully entered a F-150 pick-up truck parked outside of an apartment complex and stole a watch, money, and credit card with a total value of over $800.

Police say the credit card was used at a local business. Surveillance video from that business captured a female who was later identified as Copeland making a transaction with the card.

Copeland was arrested, and property taken form the vehicle was recovered.

Copeland was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.