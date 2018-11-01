Beloved founder of Stewart Community Home in Columbus passes away

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Stewart Community Home is mourning the loss of their founder, Mrs. Sarah Stewart.
Mrs. Stewart passed away at the age of 83 on October 23.
“She never seemed to meet a stranger but instead met everyone with open arms and a great big genuine hug,” the home said on its website.
It was Mrs. Stewart’s servant’s heart that led her to open her own family’s home to eight elderly homeless men from the streets in 1976, and they were the first residents of what would become the Stewart Community Home.
There will be a celebration of life memorial for Mrs. Stewart on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Stewart Community Home.
