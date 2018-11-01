College football player charged with plotting to murder two people reportedly admitted it to police

(RNN) – A college football player who was charged this week in a murder plot reportedly has admitted items found in his car were intended to be used in the killing of two people, while another person said he was recruited to be his getaway driver.
The former Rutgers University linebacker, Izaia Bullock, apparently told police that a mask and gloves found in his car were for the alleged double-murder plot. The 22-year-old was charged on Tuesday with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy in New Jersey.
WPIX in New York City reported that Bullock had recently broken up with his girlfriend and that he was plotting to kill two people in her family.
And in an affidavit obtained by the Bridgewater Courier News of New Jersey, it was revealed that a person he tried to recruit to be his driver recorded the conversation and gave it to Rutgers police.
The affidavit, according to the newspaper, said he had also looked up the address of his victims’ home.
He is said in the affidavit to have “confirmed his plan” to police, the Courier News reported.
Bullock made a video link appearance in court on Wednesday. WPIX reported his family sobbed through proceedings.
The junior has been dismissed by the Scarlet Knights football team, and his profile page on the university’s athletics website has been taken down.
“We are deeply saddened by the situation involving Izaia but thankful that no one was hurt,” the Rutgers football coach, Chris Ash, said in a statement on Wednesday, the Courier News reported.
WPIX reported that Bullock will be back in court on Friday morning.
