Columbus community enjoys trick-or-treating alternatives on Halloween

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Several trick-or-treating alternatives were offered in the Columbus community on Halloween.
Columbus Technical college hosted his Halloween Carnival. There was food and several activities for families to enjoy.
Near the end of the event, a chemistry professor blew up pumpkins using dry ice and water.
The staff at Lamb’s International Funeral Home also joined in on the festivities with their third annual fall festival.
Owner Keith Lamb said they wanted to create a safe environment for children to come out and enjoy the event.
"We understand creating a good safe environment for the kids so that we won’t have to worry about the kids being harmed or targeted by criminals and mean people that's out there," said Lamb.
Lamb’s fall festival included food, vendors, horseback riding, bounce houses, a DJ, and more.
Solid Rock Church held its 25th annual Trunk or Treat filled with food, fun, and fellowship.
“Every year we have anywhere from between three to three and a half thousand people come out and really it’s amazing to just see our community. We get to serve them, and we get to love on them because that's what our church is all about. We want to love our community by providing just a safe environment and a night to make memories for families," said Joe Banks, next generation pastor at Solid Rock Church.
Thousands attend the event each year.
