Columbus police host trick-or-treating event to encourage safety

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police joined in on the trick-or-treating fun by holding their first ever Operation Cops and Treats at the Public Safety Center.
They say the goal is to provide a safer alternative to trick or treating at night.
“Youth and the children from our community get to come out, get some safety tips, see some smiles and treats with police, and enjoy a wonderful evening,” says Cpl. Angela Florence.
Florence with the Crime Prevention Unit is stressing the importance of safety this Halloween. Police say trick or treating can be dangerous for children and teens, so they wanted to do something different for the community.
One by one, Columbus police passed out treats, gave general tips on how families can stay safe in their neighborhoods, and even brought mascots for the children to take pictures with.
“It is wonderful for our community. It brings law enforcement and the children together and it gives an environment where the families feel safe that they can bring their kids to,” says attendee Charmaine Crabb.
The children showed up in their different costumes and goodie bags to enjoy the celebration. Police say while it’s fun and games, it’s great to provide a safe alternative to trick or treating in a family fun environment.
"To see them here and in a safe place, it means a lot. To know that the community comes out and support the Columbus Police Department, it means a lot.” says Florence.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.