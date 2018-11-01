CPD reveals 2017 murder of Destiny Nelson was due to a ‘botched’ gang retaliation; $2K reward offered in case

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – New details are underway in a case involving a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in 2017.
On Jan. 16, 2017 around 10:40 a.m. Columbus police were called to Bull Creek Apartments regarding a shooting.
When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Destiny Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds. Nelson was taken to Midtown Medical Center ER where she passed away.
Investigators learned that Destiny Nelson was an exceptional student that was well liked by both her teachers and peers.
She was attending both high school and college classes at the time of her death and by all accounts was on the path to tremendous success.
The investigation indicated that Nelson’s death was due to a botched gang retaliation for the shooting death of Dominque Horton on Jan. 5, 2017 near the 300 block of 32nd Avenue.
Investigators have received very little cooperation in regards to getting people to come forward with information about the shooting death of Destiny Nelson.
Through the generosity of local businesses, the Columbus Police Department has created The Columbus Police Department - Investigation, Information and Reward Fund.
The Columbus Police Department is now able to offer a reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest or arrests of the people responsible for the murder of Nelson.
If you have any information about this murder please contact the Homicide Unity at (706) 225-4254.
Anyone that would like to contribute money to The Columbus Police Department – Investigation, Information and Reward Fund should contact Major J. D. Hawk 706-225-3400
