CSU’s Center for Commerce & Technology renamed in recognition of partnership with Synovus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University’s Center for Commerce and Technology has been renamed.
The building is now the Synovus Center of Commerce and Technology. A renaming ceremony was held on Thursday.
The renaming is in recognition of the long role that Synovus has had in supporting and shaping both the community and the university’s campus and curriculum.
"This is a special day in the history of CSU. The building that houses the Turner College of Business is being named The Synovus Center of Commerce and Technology in recognition of the long partnership and the outstanding support that we’ve gotten from CB&T and Synovus,” said Linda Hadley, dean of Turner College of Business at CSU.
Synovus executives have individually provided valuable support to CSU, serving in leadership roles and providing the university with valuable guidance, wisdom, and involvement.
