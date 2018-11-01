LaGrange police searching for 2003 cold murder case suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a cold murder case from 2003.
On April 15, 2003, police responded to the 600 block of Ridley Avenue regarding a person who had been shot and later died of his wounds.
The investigation revealed that the victim, William Kent Adams, was in the LaGrange area working with a contractor from Kansas City, Missouri.
During the investigation of the case numerous tips were received by the City of LaGrange Police Department, however, a suspect in the case was never developed and no arrest was ever made.
The LaGrange Police Department is currently completing a review of this “Cold Case” and have found that it would appear, based upon the specific circumstances of this murder, that someone in the public would have specific information that could lead to the arrest of an offender in this case.
Police are asking the public for any information on this case. If you have any information please call Troup County Crime Stoppers (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.